Fire crews attend gorse fires in several parts of Kerry overnight

Mar 19, 2025 09:18 By radiokerrynews
Fire crews attend gorse fires in several parts of Kerry overnight
Several units of the fire service were called to a number of gorse fires around Kerry last night.

The National Fire Control Service confirmed to Radio Kerry News that units from Castleisland and Killarney attended fires in the Scartaglin area just before 9pm.

Meanwhile, several units of the fire service in Kerry are understood to have attended wildfires in the south and the east of the county overnight.

Reports in today's Irish Examiner say the worst affected was the Caherdaniel area, where crews from Sneem were joined by those from Cahersiveen and Killarney as uncontrolled burning spread near houses.

