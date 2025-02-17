6% decrease in number of call-outs by Kerry Fire Service last year

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 6% decrease in the number of call-outs last year, when compared to the same period the previous year.

That’s according to figures compiled the by Kerry Fire Service.

These figures outline the numbers and types of call-outs the service attends.

The fire service was mobilised 1,382 times up to the end of November last year, which is down from 1,469 during the same period in 2023.

Between January and the end of November last year, there were 46 gorse fires; this is a decrease of 73% on the same period in 2023 when there were 170 gorse fires.

Instances of chimney fires increased last year; there were 53 chimney fires last year, which is a rise of 6% when compared to the 50 chimney fires in 2023.

The Kerry Fire Service also attended 208 road traffic collisions during the first eleven months of last year; that’s a rise of 0.5% compared to 2023 when the fire service attended 207 road traffic collisions during the same period.