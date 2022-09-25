Advertisement
West Limerick Aughinish Alumina receives €2 million government grant

Sep 25, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
West Limerick Aughinish Alumina receives €2 million government grant
Rusal Aughinish Alumina Plant as viewed across the estuary from Kildysart Pier. Photo: Blight55 via Wikimedia Commons
Aughinish Alumina refinery has received a €2 million grant from the government, to carry out environmental protection works.
The factory, on the Shannon Estuary, off the N69 and close to Askeaton, is Europe’s largest alumina refinery.
The Sunday Business Post reports that the environmental protection work will be carried out on its “red mud” waste dump.
The West Limerick company processes bauxite, which is a sedimentary rock with a relatively high aluminium content.
Aughinish Alumina employs 450 people, most of whom live in West Limerick and North Kerry.

