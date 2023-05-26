West Kerry family support centre crowned overall winner of Kerry Community Awards

A family support centre from West Kerry has been announced the overall winners of the 2023 Kerry Community Awards.
Family support centre and early years facility Coiste Áiseanna na hÓige Teo, who are based in Dingle, were crowned at last night’s ceremony in the Rose Hotel, Tralee.
The awards recognise the work of the community and voluntary sector that seeks to improve the social, economic, cultural and environmental quality of life in our local communities, both urban and rural.
The winning group provides childcare services including creche, Montessori, breakfast club, and many more, helping to support and empower children and their families in West Kerry.
20 community groups in total were honoured with awards, with a total of €16,500 handed out in prize money.
A full list of winners is available below:
Asdee Community Development Association - Gold
Coiste Áiseanna na hÓige Teo - Gold & Overall Winners
Comhchiste Ghaeltacht Uibh Rathaigh - Gold
Camp Community Council Ltd - Gold
Dan Paddy Andy Festival - Gold
Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) - Gold
Kerry Hospice Foundation - Gold
Maharees Conservation Association - Gold
Tralee Meals on Wheels - Gold
Tralee Boxing Club - Gold
Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival - Silver
Ballyduff Family and Community Support Forum - Silver
Comharchumann Dhún Chaoin - Silver
Diarmuid Ó Cathain Cultural Centre Lixnaw - Silver
Fenit Coast Conservation - Silver
Glenbeigh Community Council - Silver
Killarney Cardiac Response Unit - Silver
Knocknogoshel Tidy Towns – Silver
Tralee Community Bridge Club - Silver
Women's Social Soccer (St Brendan's Park FC) – Silver