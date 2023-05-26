West Kerry family support centre crowned overall winner of Kerry Community Awards

A family support centre from West Kerry has been announced the overall winners of the 2023 Kerry Community Awards.

Family support centre and early years facility Coiste Áiseanna na hÓige Teo, who are based in Dingle, were crowned at last night’s ceremony in the Rose Hotel, Tralee.

The awards recognise the work of the community and voluntary sector that seeks to improve the social, economic, cultural and environmental quality of life in our local communities, both urban and rural.

Advertisement

The winning group provides childcare services including creche, Montessori, breakfast club, and many more, helping to support and empower children and their families in West Kerry.

20 community groups in total were honoured with awards, with a total of €16,500 handed out in prize money.

A full list of winners is available below:

Advertisement

Asdee Community Development Association - Gold

Coiste Áiseanna na hÓige Teo - Gold & Overall Winners

Comhchiste Ghaeltacht Uibh Rathaigh - Gold

Advertisement

Camp Community Council Ltd - Gold

Dan Paddy Andy Festival - Gold

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) - Gold

Advertisement

Kerry Hospice Foundation - Gold

Maharees Conservation Association - Gold

Tralee Meals on Wheels - Gold

Advertisement

Tralee Boxing Club - Gold

Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival - Silver

Ballyduff Family and Community Support Forum - Silver

Comharchumann Dhún Chaoin - Silver

Diarmuid Ó Cathain Cultural Centre Lixnaw - Silver

Fenit Coast Conservation - Silver

Glenbeigh Community Council - Silver

Killarney Cardiac Response Unit - Silver

Knocknogoshel Tidy Towns – Silver

Tralee Community Bridge Club - Silver

Women's Social Soccer (St Brendan's Park FC) – Silver