Week-long celebration of Kerry’s biodiversity next week

A week-long celebration of wildlife takes place in Kerry this week.

Biodiversity Week runs until Sunday May 22nd, with family friendly events to celebrate the wildlife of the county.

The week’s events are co-ordinated by Transition Kerry, and funded by Kerry County Council.

Events include a free eco-tour boat trip in Tralee Bay, woodland and sea-side walks, as well as the 10th annual Biodiversity Photographer of the Year competition.

Further details can be obtained from https://biodiversityweek.ie/ and/or https://www.kerryheritage.ie/events/