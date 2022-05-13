Webinar to provide information and offer advice to Kerry households on hosting Ukrainian refugees

An online event will provide information and offer advice to households in Kerry who are hosting or are considering hosting Ukrainian refugees.

The Kerry Community Response Forum will host a webinar on May 17th at 7pm; it’ll be addressed by a number of agencies working with refugees.

It’ll allow participants to find out more about the services and supports available in Kerry to help Ukrainian refugees to integrate into the community.

Registration is necessary in advance of the event and details of how to sign up are available on kerrycoco.ie.

The event will be addressed by a number of agencies working with refugees including the HSE, Tralee International Resource Centre, Kerry Immigrant Support Centre, the Department of Social Protection, North East and West Kerry Development and the South Kerry Development Partnership.