A Kenmare Municipal District councillor is increasingly optimistic that the Butler Arms Hotel will reopen.

Councillor Norma Moriarty was speaking in the wake of the hotel's parent company, Press Up Hospitality Group, being placed into receivership.

She believes the hotel is vital to the local economy.

It has been on the market for several months.

Cllr Moriarty says she is hopeful that the receiver will decide to sell it as a going concern so it can be kept operating: