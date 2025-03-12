Community meets to discuss housing crisis in South Kerry Gaeltacht

Community representatives, artists in residence, and agencies, including Údarás na Gaeltachta, recently met to discuss the housing crisis in the South Kerry Gaeltacht.

They highlighted the shortage of affordable housing, the rise of holiday homes and short-term lets, and planning challenges, which make it difficult for locals, Irish speakers, and newcomers to settle.

Local organisations, such as Comhchoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh and Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh, say they have been raising awareness of the issue for years.

At a recent meeting, the ensemble called for a housing festival in the area, the use of local materials in construction, and a focus on sustainable community-building.

Artists in residence locally conducted research on housing challenges and proposed prioritising community development over mere house-building.