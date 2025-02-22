Advertisement
Report shows holiday homes and vacant properties account for 12% of Kerry housing stock

Feb 22, 2025 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Kerry accounts for almost 6% of vacant and derelict homes nationally.

That’s according to figures in the An Post GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the fourth quarter of 2024.

It shows that holiday homes account for 6% of the total housing stock in Kerry, while the residential vacancy rate in the county is above the national average.

The figures show nationally the residential vacancy rate at the end of 2024 stood at 3.8%.

The rate in Kerry is almost double the national average, standing at 7.1% at the end of the fourth quarter of last year.

Over 1,100 residential address points in Kerry were classified as derelict, this represents 5.7% of the national total, of over 20,000 (20,092) derelict residential properties.

Almost 700 (699) new residential address points were added to the Geodirectory database in the county in 2024, a year-on-year rise of 23.1%

In December, 608 residential buildings were classified as under construction in Kerry.

Apartments accounted for 3.7% of the total residential stock in the county at the end of December.

The report shows over 1,000 (1,063) residential property transactions were completed in Kerry in the 12 months to the end of November 2024, 5.1% of which were for new dwellings.

Meanwhile, the average property price in the county was €275,165.

 

