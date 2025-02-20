Advertisement
Kerry guesthouse owner urges holiday hunters to look beyond booking websites for accommodation

Feb 20, 2025 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry guesthouse owner urges holiday hunters to look beyond booking websites for accommodation
A Kerry guesthouse owner is urging holiday hunters to look beyond booking websites when searching for accommodation.

Gary Curran is owner of the family-run Greenmount House, which has been in operation since 1977; and is also the Dingle representative of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

He says people wishing to holiday in Ireland should check directly with hotels or guesthouses for quotes.

Mr Curran believes there is often better value offers for accommodation if you go direct to providers.

He says there are huge savings available by talking to the businesses, rather than booking through third party sites.

