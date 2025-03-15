Advertisement
News

Water supply restored in Tralee area this evening

Mar 15, 2025 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Water supply restored in Tralee area this evening
Uisce Eireann says water works in the Tralee area are now complete.

Water supply should begin to return to all affected properties following a burst water main this morning.

Areas which were affected include Cahersalee, Mounthawk, Ballyroe, Clogherbrien, Spa Road, Balloonagh, Ballyvelly, Kerins Park, Ballyrickard, Lohercannon, Hare Street, Blennerville, Tonevane, Curraheen,Spa, Churchill, Blackpool, Ballygarron, Kilfenora, Ballymakegoge, Glebe, Sunday’s Well and Cuilefeirne.

Uisce Eireann recommend that you allow 3-4 hours for your supply to fully return.

