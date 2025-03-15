Over 10,000 properties without water in Tralee

Over 10,000 properties are affected by a burst water main in Tralee.

Uisce Éireann is currently working to restore water supply to homes and businesses.

Areas affected include Cahersalee, Mounthawk, Ballyroe, Clogherbrien, Spa Road, Balloonagh, Ballyvelly, Kerins Park, Ballyrickard, Lohercannon, Hare Street, Blennerville, Tonevane, Curraheen,Spa, Churchill, Blackpool, Ballygarron, Kilfenora, Ballymakegoge, Glebe, Sunday’s Well and Cuilefeirne.

Water services crews are on site and commencing work and say it will be a number of hours before water is restored to all customers.

For more information visit the Uisce Eireann website or contact their customer care helpline on 1800 278 278