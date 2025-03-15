Water outage affecting the Tralee area

A water outage is affecting the Tralee are.

Uisce Éireann are currently working to resolve the issue following a burst water main.

Repairs may affect supply to Mounthawk, Caherslee, Ballyroe, Clogherbrien, Spa Rd, Balloonagh, Ballybelly, Tonavane, Curraheen, Spa, Churchill, Ballygarran, Ballymakegoge, The Glebe, Tralee and surrounds.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm today.

Uisce Éireann recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.