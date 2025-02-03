Uisce Éireann says 85 million litres of drinking water delivered daily to Kerry from water treatment plants in the county

85 million litres of drinking water are delivered daily from Uisce Éireann’s water treatment plants in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the utility to Radio Kerry.

Uisce Éireann says major works have taken place at mains across the county in 2024.

According to the figures Uisce Éireann has invested €100 million in wastewater infrastructure improvements in Kerry over the past decade (2014-2024).

In 2024, the utility carried out mains rehabilitation works at several locations across the county; which involved replacing old and damaged pipes; and fixing leaks on the network across Kerry.

Completed works in the year included Crohane Rising Main, Malainn, Cahersiveen, Fenit, Fossa, and Ardfert.

Meanwhile, Castleisland has been prioritised as part of the national leakage reduction programme (LRP) – to replace watermains in the area.

Uisce Éireann says a €25 million upgrade to Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant and Knightstown Wastewater Treatment Plant are underway, along with upgrades being progressed to Water Treatment Plants at Cahersiveen, Listowel and Kilgarvan.