Water restrictions in parts of Kerry overnight due to low supply levels

Water restrictions will be in place in parts of Kerry overnight, due to low supply levels.

Uisce Éireann says reservoirs on the Inch Water Supply are at a low level due to water main breaks in recent days.

The national utility says as a result this will require intermittent night-time water restrictions to allow levels to rebuild and to ensure supply is maintained during peak usage hours.

Areas possibly impacted include Inch, Keel, Boolteens, Inch West, Fybagh and surrounding areas.

An alternative water supply will remain in place at Inch Church and Boolteens Church over the next few days.

Meanwhile, intermittent night-time water restrictions will also be required in parts of Glenbeigh and surrounding areas over the coming days due to increased demand on the Mountain Stage Water Supply Scheme.

An alternative water supply will be available at Glenbeigh GAA from 8am on Wednesday.

Uisce Éireann is urging people to boil any water taken from these tankers when using it for drinking purposes and for the preparation of food.

Uisce Éireann’s Regional Operations Lead Oliver Harney says Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council engineers will continue to monitor water levels and work towards ensuring a water supply to customers over the coming days is maintained where possible.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie .

They also have this advise to help conserve water:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water

Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so try to minimise the amount of water used and consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Uisce Éireann at www.water.ie