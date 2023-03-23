Watchdog praised for uncovering situation at Kerry nursing home where 9 residents died of Covid

Health watchdog HIQA has been praised for uncovering the situation at a Kerry nursing home where nine residents died of Covid.

In December 2020, the Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Listowel closed following the fatal outbreak.

A HIQA inspection which took place the previous month had found the facility to be a centre in chaos.

The Health Information and Quality Authority took legal action and a court order directed the HSE to take over the private nursing home prior to its closure.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed the Government decision to have an inquiry into the management of nursing homes during the pandemic.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said when HIQA visited the Oaklands Nursing Home in November 2020, 27 of the 32 residents had Covid-19.