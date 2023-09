Kerry remains under a status yellow rain warning this morning.

It's in place until 6am Wednesday, while the county will be under a status yellow wind warning from 5 o'clock this evening until 3am Wednesday.

Met Éireann says there’ll be heavy and persistent rain, along with very strong gusty winds.

Gardaí say there’s surface water on many of the county’s roads this morning and are urging people to travel with care.