Warning self-catering accommodation industry to go underground if regulations not made clear

Jan 26, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Warning self-catering accommodation industry to go underground if regulations not made clear
The Irish Self-Catering Federation is warning the industry will go underground if the government does not set out its impending regulations.

A vote in the EU next month will mean that a register of all types of tourist accommodation will come into law next year.

It’s expected that the register will be in place in Ireland by June or July, giving people six months to register.

Máire Ní Mhurchú, CEO of the Irish Self-Catering Foundation, says the issue of planning permission still needs to be sorted, and more time is needed for that.

She says the government must set out clearly what’s expected, because if not, the industry will go underground.

