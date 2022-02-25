Walk-in vaccination clinics for children in Tralee this weekend

Walk-in vaccination clinics will take place in Tralee for children this weekend.

Children aged between five and 11 can attend the Kerry Vaccination Centre to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinics are offering first and second doses tomorrow Saturday and Sunday (February 26th and 27th).

The Kerry Vaccination Centre is located at the former BorgWarner site at Monavalley Tralee (eircode: V92 HT21).

People can also continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on hse.ie.