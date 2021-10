A walk-in vaccination centre will take place in Tralee tomorrow (Friday, October 29th).

It'll take place in the Kerry Vaccination Centre, at the former BorgWarner site in Monavalley from 9.30am to 4pm.

You don't need an appointment to attend.

Advertisement

Anyone aged 16 and older can attend a walk-in clinic alone while children aged 12 to 15 must attend with a parent or guardian.