Walk-in pet microchipping event at Petmania Tralee this Saturday

Petmania is running an in-store microchipping service at its Tralee base this weekend.

It's the first company in Ireland outside of veterinary clinics to offer the service.

Microchipping is a legal requirement for dogs in Ireland - however, it is also beneficial for identifying your pet, should they become lost.

The event takes place tomorrow at the Petmania store at the Manor West Retail Park between 9am and 11am.

Anyone who'd like to get their pet microchipped this Saturday, must bring their own ID as a legal requirement, along with document proof of address issued within the last three months.