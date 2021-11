A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place this Friday (November 5th).

The HSE says the clinic will run from 12 noon to 8pm at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, which is located at the former Borg Warner site in Monavalley, Tralee.

Anyone over 16 can attend the clinic alone but children aged from 12 to 15 must come to the clinic with a parent or a guardian to give consent.