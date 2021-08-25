Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kerry over coming week

Walk-in clinics for anyone eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will run in Kerry in the coming week.

People can receive a first or second dose without appointment at the Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU in Tralee, or the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

The clinics will open on Sunday between 9.15am and 10.15am, and Wednesday and Thursday of next week from 4pm to 8pm.

They’re open to anyone aged 12 or over, with 12 to 15-year-olds needing to be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone attending should check hse.ie to make sure they’re eligible, and those hoping to receive a second dose should bring proof of their first vaccination.