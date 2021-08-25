Advertisement
News

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kerry over coming week

Aug 25, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kerry over coming week Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kerry over coming week
People get booked in for the vaccine at the Killarney walk-in vaccination centre. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Share this article

Walk-in clinics for anyone eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will run in Kerry in the coming week.

People can receive a first or second dose without appointment at the Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU in Tralee, or the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

The clinics will open on Sunday between 9.15am and 10.15am, and Wednesday and Thursday of next week from 4pm to 8pm.

Advertisement

They’re open to anyone aged 12 or over, with 12 to 15-year-olds needing to be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone attending should check hse.ie to make sure they’re eligible, and those hoping to receive a second dose should bring proof of their first vaccination.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus