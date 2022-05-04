Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children in Kerry

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place for children aged five to 11 on Friday (May 6th).

From 9.20am to 11.10am, children of that age can avail of their primary vaccine doses at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, at the former BorgWarner site at Monavalley, Tralee.

Self-schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for this age and older.

People aged 30 and older can book their primary vaccine doses and booster vaccinations for Friday (May 6th) and Saturday (May 7th) from 12pm to 4pm.

People aged 12 to 29 can also book their first or second dose or their booster vaccination for Saturday from 9.15am to 11.15am.

Appointments can be booked at hse.ie.

12-15 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

The Kerry Vaccination Centre eircode is V92 HT21.

The HSE says if parents have any questions regarding your child’s vaccination, they can speak to staff at vaccination centres.