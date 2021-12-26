Advertisement
News

Walk-in booster clinics will reopen in Kerry on Tuesday

Dec 26, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Walk-in booster clinics will reopen in Kerry on Tuesday Walk-in booster clinics will reopen in Kerry on Tuesday
Share this article

Walk-in booster clinics will reopen in Kerry on Tuesday.

They've been closed for the past two days for the Christmas break, but they're operating in several counties again tomorrow.

Booster walk-in clinics for those 40 years and older will take place in the Kerry Vaccination Centre at BorgWarner, Monavalley, Tralee, Kerry, V92 HT21 on Tuesday (28 December) from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Advertisement

Booster walk-in clinics for those 30 years and older will take place on Wednesday and Thursday from 8.30am to 4.30pm in the Kerry Vaccination Centre.

Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, says GPs are also continuing their rollout.

More information can be found here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus