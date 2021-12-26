Walk-in booster clinics will reopen in Kerry on Tuesday.

They've been closed for the past two days for the Christmas break, but they're operating in several counties again tomorrow.

Booster walk-in clinics for those 40 years and older will take place in the Kerry Vaccination Centre at BorgWarner, Monavalley, Tralee, Kerry, V92 HT21 on Tuesday (28 December) from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Advertisement

Booster walk-in clinics for those 30 years and older will take place on Wednesday and Thursday from 8.30am to 4.30pm in the Kerry Vaccination Centre.

Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, says GPs are also continuing their rollout.

More information can be found here.