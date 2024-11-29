Voter turnout in Kerry up at 30% in some polling stations

Voter turnout in Kerry for the general election is as high as 34% in some polling stations this evening.

People have until 10 o’clock tonight to cast their vote and decide who they want to represent them in the 34th Dáil.

There are five seats to be filled in the Kerry constituency and people have been casting their votes since 7am.

In Kerry, there are 120,868 potential voters for this general election, this includes 609 special voters and 653 people with postal votes.

As of 5pm, the average turnout in Tralee was 28.6%, while Listowel was at 25.2% and in Kilgarvan voter turnout is at 32%.

In Castleisland, the average voter turnout stands at 31.7%, it’s 33% in Cahersiveen and 34% in Killorglin.

Voter turnout stands at 29.7% in Dingle this evening and it’s 33% in An Gaeltacht.

It’s expected that there’ll be an influx of people to polling stations this evening, and that the teatime rush will boost turnout.

Polling stations remain open throughout the county until 10pm.

Voters are being reminded to bring their polling information card with them as they cast their vote; if you didn’t receive a polling information card you can still vote and people are being advised to bring photo ID with them.