Voter turnout in Kerry for the General Election is as high as 20% in some polling stations.

Voting began this morning and people have until 10pm tonight to cast their votes.

17 candidates are vying for five seats in the Kerry constituency; those elected will take up seats in the 34th Dáil.

There are just under 121,000 potential voters in Kerry, including special voters, residents in nursing homes and those in hospitals.

There are also 653 people with postal votes; these include members of An Garda Síóchána, defence forces, diplomats, people with physical disabilities, people abroad because of their work, and prisoners.

As of this lunchtime, voter turnout at the Presentation in Tralee is at almost 16%, while the CBS school is at 18% and Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn is at just over 10%.

In Killarney, turnout at St Oliver’s National School is at 20% this afternoon.

In Listowel, turnout is at around 12%, Kilgarvan is at 16%, while Killorglin is at around 17% this lunchtime.