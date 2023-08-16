Volunteers sought to help steward this weekend’s parades for Féile Trá Lí

Volunteers are being sought to help steward this weekend’s parades for Féile Trá Lí.

The Parade of Light will get underway at 8.30pm on Saturday and the Parade of Colour will begin at 2pm on Sunday.

Volunteers would be needed from 8pm to 9.30pm on Saturday and between 1.30pm and 3pm on Sunday.

President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Nathan O’Donnell says a lot of hard work went into organising Féile Trá Lí.

He says they’d love to see people giving their time to support the new festival: