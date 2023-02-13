Visual exhibition to remember Civil War stories in Kerry

A visual media exhibition about the stories of the Civil War in Kerry will take place at Siamsa Tíre in Tralee.

Titled Mise, le Meas, it will run from 17th February to 1st March.

It’s a collaboration between visual media students from Munster Technological University Kerry and Kerry College.

Advertisement

The exhibition is based on original documents from people who lived through the Civil War, according to MTU lecturer, Lisa McElligott.

More information can be found on www.kerrycivilwarconference.ie.