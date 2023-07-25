Advertisement
Visitor restrictions in place at UHK following spike in Covid admissions

Jul 25, 2023 08:20 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry has introduced new visiting restrictions following a spike in Covid 19 admissions.

 

In a statement released on the hospital's Facebook page last night, all visitors are told to wear face masks and follow hand hygiene rules.

Just one visit per patient per day is allowed on general wards, with the timing of the visit to be agreed with the visiting co-ordinator,

 

Visiting is not permitted for patients who have tested positive for Covid, except on compassionate grounds, while partner arrangements in the maternity ward remain unchanged.

 

The statement from the hospital acknowledges that these new measures will be difficult for families, but says patient safety is the hospital's priority.

The new visiting restrictions came into place last night.

