Visiting restrictions tightened at UHK as Kerry's Covid figures continue to rise

University Hospital Kerry has re-imposed strict visiting arrangements as Covid-19 figures in Kerry continue to rise.

A statement released overnight, says the consequence of Kerry's high incidence of the virus, is that UHK has a significantly increased number of COVID inpatients at the hospital, along with a high level of emergency presentations.

As a result of that, they say they've taken the difficult decision to revise visiting arrangements in order to protect patients, their relatives and staff.

From today, only one visit per patient per week is allowed on the general wards, with visits to be agreed in advance.

Visiting outside of the designated times will be on compassionate grounds only.

An accompanying partner can still attend the maternity ward for now, while visiting at the palliative care facility will be by prior arrangement only.

All visiting arrangements will be reviewed weekly.

The 14 day incidence for Kerry is currently trending at 430.6