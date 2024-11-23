Advertisement
News

Visit of relics of 'Millennial Saint' to Tralee

Nov 23, 2024 15:38 By radiokerrynews
Visit of relics of 'Millennial Saint' to Tralee
Share this article

A teenager who is to be canonised by the Catholic Church next year is being honoured in Tralee this weekend.

The relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis will arrive at Holy Cross Dominican Church this evening (Saturday)  at 6pm ahead of mass at 7.30pm which will be concelebrated by Bishop Ray Browne and other clergy.

The church will remain open for the public veneration of the relic until midnight.

Advertisement

There will also be other services tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday at the church to coincide with the visit of the relics.

Carlo Acutis - known as the Millennial Saint -  was born in London in 1991 to Italian parents who later moved to Milan.

He used his computer skills to promote his faith; he also helped the bullied, the homeless and immigrants.

Advertisement

He died of leukemia at the age of 15.

Pope Francis has announced that Carlo Acutis  will be canonised next year.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Taoiseach promises support for businesses during speech at Tralee Chamber Alliance lunch
Advertisement
Uisce Éireann working to repair major bursts impacting water supplies in South and Mid Kerry
Over 70 homes being evacuated in Listowel due to flooding following Storm Bert
Advertisement

Recommended

Taoiseach promises support for businesses during speech at Tralee Chamber Alliance lunch
Uisce Éireann working to repair major bursts impacting water supplies in South and Mid Kerry
Over 70 homes being evacuated in Listowel due to flooding following Storm Bert
Kerry duo in unchanged Ireland squad
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus