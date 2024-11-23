Visit of relics of 'Millennial Saint' to Tralee

A teenager who is to be canonised by the Catholic Church next year is being honoured in Tralee this weekend.

The relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis will arrive at Holy Cross Dominican Church this evening (Saturday) at 6pm ahead of mass at 7.30pm which will be concelebrated by Bishop Ray Browne and other clergy.

The church will remain open for the public veneration of the relic until midnight.

There will also be other services tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday at the church to coincide with the visit of the relics.

Carlo Acutis - known as the Millennial Saint - was born in London in 1991 to Italian parents who later moved to Milan.

He used his computer skills to promote his faith; he also helped the bullied, the homeless and immigrants.

He died of leukemia at the age of 15.

Pope Francis has announced that Carlo Acutis will be canonised next year.