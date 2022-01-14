Vigil for Ashling Murphy to be held in Tralee this afternoon

A vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy is to be held in The Square in Tralee at 4pm.

People attending are asked to bring a candle.

A man who had been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of the school teacher has been released without charge.

The 23-year-old was killed on Wednesday afternoon while out jogging along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

In a statement issued late night gardaí confirmed that the man who'd been arrested and detained for questioning had been released without charge.

They say he's been eliminated from their enquiries and is no longer a suspect.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.

The force also appealed for any person with any information on the fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.