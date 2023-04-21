Advertisement
Vicky Phelan Portrait Tour comes to Kerry this weekend

Apr 21, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Vicky Phelan Portrait Tour comes to Kerry this weekend
Two events marking the life and work of the late Vicky Phelan take place in Tralee this weekend.

Hosted by Recovery Haven, the Vicky Phelan Campaign and Portrait Tour is currently taking place around the country, whereby the story of the portrait is unveiled by the artist Vincent Devine and the owner David Brennan.

The purpose of the tour is to continue the work that Vicky had started, around awareness raising and self- advocacy.

The tour comes to MTU Kerry tonight, in front of an audience of invited guests, followed by a panel discussion and Q & A session.

It takes place at the Solas Building from 7pm to 9pm.

A second event takes place at the same venue tomorrow morning at 10.30am and is open to the public, with an opportunity to view the portrait and speak to its owner.

