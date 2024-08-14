Advertisement
Vandals knock and burn protective fencing on Banna beach

Aug 14, 2024 08:54 By radiokerrynews
Vandals knock and burn protective fencing on Banna beach
A section of chestnut fencing at Banna beach was discovered to have been ripped up, with remnants found in a campfire.

That's according to the volunteer community group Banna Coastcare, which made the discovery yesterday.

The fencing had been erected by a group of volunteers on World Sand Dune Day in June, after being supplied by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The chestnut fencing serves to keep people off the dunes, which have already been heavily eroded.

Signs were also put in place to help raise awareness about the important role the dunes play in protecting our coastline.

Photos courtesy of Banna CoastCare

