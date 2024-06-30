Advertisement
News

Maharees Conservation Association marks World Sand Dune Day

Jun 30, 2024 18:20 By radiokerrynews
Maharees Conservation Association marks World Sand Dune Day
Map data ©2017 Google
Share this article

World Sand Dune Day took place yesterday, with the Maharees Conservation Association organising events to celebrate the day.

The annual international celebration aims to raise awareness about the importance of sand dunes to coastal communities like Maharees, and the dangers of coastal erosion.

A series of walks, talks and creative reflections focused on the fragile sand dune habitat of Maharees.

Advertisement

The reflections were part of the Creative Ireland funded Neart na Machairí project which aims to explore how the community's resilience can strengthen in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss, and how everyone can contribute to preserving this unique area.

The Neart na Machairí project is facilitated through a partnership between Maharees Conservation Association, Dingle Hub, artists and project designer Zoë Rush.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Major search operation to find missing hiker on Mount Brandon wound down for night
Advertisement
Project manager for agricultural payment scheme says admin problems will be ironed out
Grants of up to €5,000 for owners of vacant traditional houses get expert conservation advice
Advertisement

Recommended

Major search operation to find missing hiker on Mount Brandon wound down for night
Kerry Pitch and Putt Update
McKibbin beaten in Italian Open play off
Pogacar takes overall lead on Tour De France
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus