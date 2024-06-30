Maharees Conservation Association marks World Sand Dune Day

World Sand Dune Day took place yesterday, with the Maharees Conservation Association organising events to celebrate the day.

The annual international celebration aims to raise awareness about the importance of sand dunes to coastal communities like Maharees, and the dangers of coastal erosion.

A series of walks, talks and creative reflections focused on the fragile sand dune habitat of Maharees.

The reflections were part of the Creative Ireland funded Neart na Machairí project which aims to explore how the community's resilience can strengthen in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss, and how everyone can contribute to preserving this unique area.

The Neart na Machairí project is facilitated through a partnership between Maharees Conservation Association, Dingle Hub, artists and project designer Zoë Rush.