Valentia Transatlantic Cable makes new World Heritage Tentative List

The Valentia Transatlantic Cable has made the new World Heritage Tentative List.

The tentative list is an inventory of natural and cultural heritage sites that may have potential to demonstrate ‘Outstanding Universal Value’.

The Kerry project is one of six to make the prestigious list.

Advertisement

A site must be on the tentative list for at least a year before a nomination can be made for the World Heritage List.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley confirmed the Valentia Transatlantic Cable made the list.

She says it’s such an important step for the project: