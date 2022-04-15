Valentia Coastguard urging people to be cautious on mountains and coasts this weekend

Valentia Coastguard has urged people to be careful when on mountains or near the coast over this coming bank holiday weekend.

The Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint call, urging people to take basic precautions.

The organisations warned that water temperatures are still cold at this time of the year, making cold water shock a potential danger.

Advertisement

People planning on heading out to swim are being asked to wear a bright swimming cap and to consider using a tow float to increase their visibility.

John Draper, Valentia Coast Guard, has this advice for those going out over the bank holiday: