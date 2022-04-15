Advertisement
News

Valentia Coastguard urging people to be cautious on mountains and coasts this weekend

Apr 15, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coastguard urging people to be cautious on mountains and coasts this weekend Valentia Coastguard urging people to be cautious on mountains and coasts this weekend
Search for missing man in West Kerry continuing - The search for a missing man in West Kerry is continuing. Members of the Dingle Coast Guard pictured at the rescue incident unit set up on location by the sea . Valentia Coast Guard was notified at 8 o’clock this morning that a man in his fifties was missing off the coast between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach. The Shannon rescue helicopter was involved in the search, but has returned to base for refuelling. The Valentia Coast Guard lifeboat and the Dingle Coast Guard unit are still searching the area, Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Valentia Coastguard has urged people to be careful when on mountains or near the coast over this coming bank holiday weekend.

The Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint call, urging people to take basic precautions.

The organisations warned that water temperatures are still cold at this time of the year, making cold water shock a potential danger.

Advertisement

People planning on heading out to swim are being asked to wear a bright swimming cap and to consider using a tow float to increase their visibility.

John Draper, Valentia Coast Guard, has this advice for those going out over the bank holiday:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus