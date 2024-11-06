Advertisement
Valentia Coastguard monitoring vessel off Kerry coast following mayday response overnight

Nov 6, 2024 09:35 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coastguard is monitoring a situation off the Kerry coast following a mayday call overnight.

It’s after the alarm was raised to a fire in the engine room of a large commercial vessel.

Valentia Coastguard received the mayday call at 1.30 this morning, from the trawler - which was located 25 miles west of the Blaskets.

The large Spanish vessel (ARMAVEN TRES), which has 11 crew on board, reported a fire in the engine room of the ship.

The coastguard tasked the Valentia lifeboat and Rescue helicopter 115 to the scene, while Rescue helicopter 117 was alerted on standby.

No injuries were reported, however two crew members were treated for smoke inhalation.

Valentia Coastguard says the boat is too large to be tugged to Dingle harbour, so a commercial tug boat has been alerted.

It will bring the vessel to Castletownbere, however, it is not expected to arrive to the scene until later this evening (7.30pm).

The coastguard says it will continue to monitor the situation, while Valentia lifeboat will remain at the scene, with Fenit lifeboat on standby.

