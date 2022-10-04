Advertisement
Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated rescue of man completing world record row

Oct 4, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated rescue of man completing world record row
Damian Browne from his Instagram
Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the rescue overnight of a man completing a world record row.

Galway men, Damian Browne and Fergus Farrell set off from New York City on June 15th on the unsupported row across the Atlantic, but Mr Farrell had to retire after 13 days due to illness.

On Friday, Damian Browne was reported to be north west of the Dingle Peninsula, heading for Galway.

After 112 days, rowing 3,000 nautical miles, he crashed into rocks off the Galway coast early this morning, and Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated his rescue.

A homecoming ceremony was held earlier today in Galway for Damian Browne, who’s become the first person to complete the row, as well as the first person to row the Atlantic in both directions.

 

