Valentia Coast Guard assists in rescue of kayakers

Valentia Coast Guard took part in a rescue operation this afternoon.

The alarm was raised by a woman whose husband and grandson were overdue, after setting out on kayaks from Castlecove near Derrynane at 9am this morning.

Rescue Helicopter 115 was tasked, joined by the Derrynane Inshore Rescue and Iveragh Coast Guard unit.

Angling boats taking part in a nearby angling competition also joined in the search, one of these vessels located the missing kayakers and brought them to shore.

They were then evaluated at the shore and were deemed well enough to go home.