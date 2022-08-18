Advertisement
News

US genealogist believes owner of Muckross House was descended from slave

Aug 18, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
US genealogist believes owner of Muckross House was descended from slave US genealogist believes owner of Muckross House was descended from slave
Share this article

A US genealogist believes that the owner of Muckross House who welcomed Queen Victoria to Killarney in 1861 was descended from a slave.

Henry Arthur Herbert was an MP for Kerry and served as Chief Secretary for Ireland.

Henry Arthur Herbert and his wife built Muckross House which is the centrepiece of Killarney National Park.

Advertisement

Mario Valdes has researched the family background of the 19th century owner of Muckross Estate.

He says his work indicates that Herbert was the great great great grandson of a slave woman in Jamaica.

Mr Valdes says a wealthy French planter, John Augier, fathered children with this unnamed woman who was of African origin.

Advertisement

The genealogist says Augier, who died in 1722, made sure that his children by this woman, who were of mixed race, were taken care of financially:

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus