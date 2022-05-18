Upgrade of Fenit car park to be completed by end of July

Kerry County Council is undergoing a major upgrade of the main car park in Fenit.

It's being carried out in three phases, to ensure that some parking is still available and that access to the nearby beach, toilets and playground is maintained.

They're currently upgrading in the immediate vicinity of the beach, while Phase 2 will ensure that the Fenit Greenway is extended to the beach.

Phase 3 will involve upgrading the remainder of the car park.

All works are scheduled to be completed by the end of July.