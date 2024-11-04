Up to 1,000 homes and businesses in the Tralee area are affected by a watermains burst.

Uisce Éireann says the break occurred at Clogherbrien and is affecting customers in that area, as well as The Kerries, The Spa, Churchill and Fenit.

The utility says people may be impacted by reduced water pressure and /or outages.

Uisce Éireann says it’s expected supply will be restored by 7 o’clock this evening.

For updates, go to the water supply updates section of the utility's website; the reference number for Clogherbrien is KER00084819.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline number is 1800 278 278.