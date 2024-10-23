Advertisement
Councillors told that €2m plus Uisce Éireann investment in Castleisland to start shortly

Oct 23, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Councillors told that €2m plus Uisce Éireann investment in Castleisland to start shortly
Officials from Uisce Éireann have told Kerry County Councillors that work on a €2 million plus investment in Castleisland is expected to start shortly.

Representatives from the utility  told councillors today that more than 3,000 metres of the area’s trunk water main will be refurbished.

I have been making representations for funding for this over the last number of years on this issue.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has welcomed the news and said he had been making representations for funding over the last number of years.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said that officials said that work could start as soon as the middle of next month.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly said the new water main will replace the existing pipe, which he said, has burst on many occasions over the past five years.

The new watermain will connect Ballymacadam reservoir to Castleisland town.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Uisce Éireann's press office said the project for Castleisland is in the final planning stages.

The utility says it  will update the community nearer to the project commencement.

