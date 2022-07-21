Unprecedented demand for school bus tickets

Bus Éireann has been experiencing unprecedented demand for school transport tickets.

It follows the announcement by the Minister for Education that transport would be free in the new school year.

Radio Kerry has received complaints from listeners who said there have been problems with the online system for booking school bus tickets.

They also reported difficulties getting through to Bus Éireann on the phone.

Bus Éireann runs the school bus service on behalf of the Department of Education.

In response to complaints from Radio Kerry listeners, it acknowledges there have been difficulties accessing its family portal, its online system for school transport applications.

This is because demands on the system are at unprecedented level, with more than 65,000 tickets already requested.

It says excess capacity has been added to its website and that it’ll continue to work on increasing capacity.

Bus Éireann apologises for the delays and says there are still 10 days to complete the request for school bus tickets online.

Families who used school transport last year and who hadn’t paid for tickets prior to the Government announcement that it was waiving fees, need to confirm their request for school transport before Friday July 29th.

They can confirm this by going on the family portal section of the Bus Éireann website.

Bus Éireann says further information and updates are on its website and social media channels.

Its call centre may be contacted at 01 522 9991 however, Bus Éireann says it may take longer than usual to speak to someone given the unprecedented number of queries.

https://schooltransport.buseireann.ie/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2F