Unofficial student protest held over accommodation crisis at MTU Kerry campus

The MTU Kerry Students’ Union says it didn’t take part in protests today because it could not guarantee students wouldn’t be penalised.

Protests organised by the Union of Students in Ireland took place in third level institutions across Ireland this morning.

Students walked out of lectures and classes at 11:11 this morning to protest against the student accommodation crisis and the cost of living.

MTU Kerry Students’ Union did not take part, but some students did take part unofficially.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, President of the Kerry campus SU, Chris Clifford, said while the SU absolutely supports the protest, it could not take part in it.

He said the SU cannot guarantee students will not be penalised for walking out of classes such as labs, practicals, or field trips, as an 80% attendance is required.

Some students at the MTU campus in Dromtacker, Tralee, did leave their classes at 11:11 with the permission of their lecturer.

These international students explain why they took part in the walkout.