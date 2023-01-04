University Hospital Kerry remains in crisis situation with 25 patients on trolleys

University Hospital Kerry remains in a crisis situation, with 25 patients waiting on trolleys there today.

However, consultant in emergency medicine at UHK and chair of the Medicine Board, Dr Martin Boyd says things have improved since yesterday, when a record 40 patients were waiting for a bed at UHK.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill has condemned the failure to solve overcrowding over the years; he says fifty new beds, appropriately staffed, would help with overcrowding at UHK.

Dr Martin Boyd says more beds are needed in the hospital and community setting, with isolation cubicles needed in particular for those with infectious illnesses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Dr Boyd says there are plans to provide more long-term solutions to combat this:

Consultant in emergency medicine at UHK, Dr Martin Boyd says it’s very difficult working in the Emergency Department in these conditions.

He says it impacts patients and staff: