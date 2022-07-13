University Hospital Kerry honours staff in inaugural People of UHK Award

University Hospital Kerry has honoured staff in the People of UHK Awards 2022.

It was the first time these awards were held; they aim to recognise those who strive to put the care of patients and their families first.

The Patient Care Awards were nominated by the public, while all other categories were nominated by UHK staff.

The People of UHK Award 2022 winners:

Patient Care Awards (nominated by the public):

Ann O’Sullivan (ED, Housekeeping);

Carrie Dillon (Bereavement Midwife);

Declan Corcoran (Infusion, IBD Nurse);

Gemma Brosnan Mangan (ED, Nurse) (Award accepted by Mairéad O'Sullivan, ADN);

Mairéad O’Sullivan (Maternity, Lactation Consultant);

Patricia Kerins (Endoscopy, HCA);

Leadership Award (nominated by UHK staff):

Dr Niamh Feely (Clinical Director / Anaesthetist)

(Award accepted by Nathy Feely)

People of UHK Award (nominated by UHK staff):

Mairéad Enright (Healthcare Assistant)

Team of the Year Award (nominated by UHK staff):

Maternity Services Team

Unsung Champion Award (nominated by UHK staff):

Mareeda De Róiste (Executive Support to GM and EMB)

UHK Covid Champion Award (special recognition):

Margaret Kennedy (Housekeeping Manager)