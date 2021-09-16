Advertisement
University Hospital Kerry further eases visitor restrictions for maternity services

Sep 16, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry further eases visitor restrictions for maternity services
University Hospital Kerry has further eased visitor restrictions for its maternity services.

UHK says these visitor restrictions are in place in the interest of patient and public safety.

Inpatient postpartum patients are now permitted to have a partner visit for 2 hours a day.

Partners are also permitted for labour and childbirth, early pregnancy scans (EPAU), 12-week scans, 20-week scans, high-risk appointments and emergency presentations during pregnancy.

The hospital says partners are also able to attend other appointments or situations where there is a reason to anticipate the appointment may be associated with a particular stress or involve the communication of particular emotional significance.

Parents can both attend separately and unrestricted when visiting infants in the NICU/neonatal care unit.

A COVID-19 self-risk assessment will need to be completed prior to entry and UHK is reminding partners not to attend if they have symptoms of COVID-19, are a suspected or confirmed case or if they have been told to restrict their movements.

In a statement on their social media, UHK says it understands how difficult these restrictions may be and they thanked the public for their ongoing support and understanding.

 

